On Sunday, 58 year-old Ronnie Hollingsworth of Chapel Hill was arrested near Jerry Erwin Park in Spring Hill after allegedly exposing himself to a woman.
Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Spring Hill police were dispatched to Jerry Erwin Park after receiving a call from a woman who claimed a male suspect had exposed himself to her while she was walking in the park. The suspect then fled shortly after the incident.
After arriving on the scene, police were able to locate Hollingsworth hiding across the street from the park in a heavily wooded area. After the victim positively identified him, Hollingsworth was arrested and transported to the Maury County jail
According to police records, Hollingsworth has been arrested at least twice prior to Sunday’s arrest on charges of indecent exposure; once in 2014 after allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her two young children in Nolensville, and once before in May of 2008 in Rutherford County — the latter of which appears to have been dismissed.
Hollingsworth was charged with one count of indecent exposure and held on a $1,500 bond.
