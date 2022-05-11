The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people and the seizure of some $40,000 worth of illegal vape cartridges.
According to a WCSO news release, at least 1,000 cartridges containing THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, and some methamphetamines were recovered in a traffic stop on Tuesday night on Interstate 65 near Saturn Parkway.
WCSO said that the driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Franklin resident who had a 25-year-old passenger identified as Francisco Javier Carillo-Rojas, of Shelbyville.
That teen has been charged with undisclosed charges in Williamson County Juvenile court, which does not release information about the defendants or case, while Carillo-Rojas was charged with "several" unspecified drug charges.
Carillo-Rojas was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $135,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Williamson County General Sessions Court on June 23.
