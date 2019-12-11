Operating for roughly one year and seven months, Sidelines Grill has now permanently shut down for business.
"We are sorry to announce that we are closed for business and will not re-open," reads a sign posted on the restaurant's front door. "Thank you to our staff and to our loyal guests over the past 17 months. We appreciate your support, your positive reviews and warm welcome to the community. We hope you will transfer this loyalty to other local restaurants in Spring Hill."
This latest closure comes just days after the closing of B&B Pharmacy, as well as exactly one year after the closing of three businesses in the Crossings shopping district.
Sidelines Grill specialized in burgers and pizza, and also routinely featured live performances from local musicians. While the Spring Hill location is now closed for good, Sidelines Grill does have two other locations; the first in Pleasant View, and the other in Ashland City.
