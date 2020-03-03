The sales tax rate on the Maury County side of Spring Hill will soon increase from 2.25 to 2.75 percent after voters passed the sales tax referendum Tuesday during the Tennessee presidential primary election.
According to Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, the sales tax increase was designed to help support the county’s school system, which has seen considerable budget cuts in recent years.
A total of 11,136 Maury County residents voted on whether to increase the sales tax, with 53.24 percent supporting the referendum and 46.76 percent against.
At the previous sales tax rate, the city of Spring Hill generated roughly $6 million a year in sales tax revenue. The new tax rate is projected to generate an additional $1.67 million, with half of the funds going to Maury County Public Schools, and the other half going to the city.
When combined with the state sales tax rate, the total sales tax for Spring Hill residents in Maury County will now be 9.75 percent. To put the increase in perspective, an $11 purchase would previously net a Maury County $1.02 in sales taxes. That same $11 purchase will now net $1.07 in sales taxes.
Molder has also previously said that the proceeds from the sales tax increase would “immediately assist the two most immediate needs in Maury County: McDowell Elementary School and Spring Hill High School.”
