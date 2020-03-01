Spring Hill city leaders will hold a special call meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the potential sale of the Northfield Workforce Development Center, the former headquarters of Saturn General Motors that was purchased by the city to house government operations and public amenities such as the library.
Since news broke last month of the potential sale, reactions have been mixed, both from the community and from city leaders themselves. Proponents of the sale argue that the building’s location and age, as well as the potential buyer’s intention to transform Northfield into a one-of-a-kind music rehearsal space, make the sale a no-brainer.
Critics of the sale argue that the costs associated with scrapping plans to move city operations to Northfield would result in tens of millions of additional taxpayer dollars being spent. Critics also point out that selling Northfield would push the new library, police and fire headquarters out by at least two years.
The meeting to discuss the potential sale will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway. The meeting is open to the public and will have opportunities for public comment.
