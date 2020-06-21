The Splash Pad at Port Royal Park will reopen for the year on Monday, June 22, with new restrictions in place as to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While the Splash Pad ordinarily opens for the year on Memorial Day, its reopening this year has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While reopening late this year, the Splash Pad is still slated to remain open after Monday through Labor Day.
For the 2020 season, the Splash Pad will have reduced hours of operation, being open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Users will be limited to "one hour blocks of playtime," with no more than 50 people allowed on the Splash Pad at any one time.
The Splash Pad will also be monitored by a park employee to see the enforcement of the new rules. A release from the city also states that "social distancing must be maintained." Restrooms will be closed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.