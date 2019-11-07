Sport Clips in Spring Hill will be holding its annual Help A Hero Cook Off this Sunday, where guests can enjoy barbecue, chili and donuts, participate in a silent auction, and enjoy music courtesy of Electronic Express - all while benefiting the Healthy Hero Scholarship program.
"[The cook off] is for our Healthy Hero Scholarship program - every year we have thousands of military personal [who] go on a new mission, and that mission is civilian life," said Traci Mason, manager at the Spring Hill Sport Clips. "It's really hard for a lot of people to transfer from military life to civilian life, and our program just helps them out a little bit."
Mason said the Spring Hill location raised $23,568 last year towards the program, and that she hopes to meet their goal this year of at least $8,000.
"We have barbecue plates for $8, we have chili bowls for $5, we have Crispy Cream donuts for $10 a dozen, we'll have rubber duckies for sale," Mason said. "We'll have a silent auction from all over the community - almost every single place that we went to in the community has donated something for the silent auction - and we'll have a face painting booth with some special effects artists... it's going to be fun."
The event will also see a cook off, with one of the participants being Spring Hill High School. Those attending will have the chance to sample the barbecue of the contenders and vote for who they believe to be champion of the grill.
The cook off will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Sport Clips of Spring Hill, 107 Crossings Boulevard.
