A lot can change in three weeks. Just ask Kumar Rocker.
The day after he was selected 10th overall in the MLB Draft, Rocker and the New York Mets reportedly agreed to a $6 million contract pending a physical. That physical would end up costing Rocker a multi-million contract. The Mets chose not to sign him by Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline after reported concerns over the health of his pitching elbow.
“This is clearly not the outcome we had hoped for and wish Kumar nothing but success moving forward,” Mets GM Zack Scott said in a statement. “We’re excited about the players we have signed and look forward to watching them develop and contribute to the organization in the years to come.”
The Mets claim they were not aware of any issues with Rocker’s arm before his physical last week. After having him evaluated, the Mets determined there was too much risk in investing in Rocker, opting to take the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft instead, according to a report from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.
To get a compensation pick, teams usually have to offer a player a contract that’s at least 40 percent of their slot value; 40 percent of Rocker’s $4.74 million value would have been $1.89 million.
However, the Mets didn’t have to offer him a contract at all because Rocker did not participate in MLB’s pre-draft MRI program, which would have made his medical information available to all 30 teams.
Rocker reportedly fell down draft boards after his velocity dipped a bit during the 2021 season, when he pitched 122 innings. The 6-foot-5 righty struggled with his command at times as well but looked to be back to his normal self during the College World Series.
Scott Boras, Rocker’s agent, maintained that there is nothing medically wrong with the star pitcher.
“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons,” Boras said in a statement. “Immediately upon the conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared with his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change. Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career.”
Rocker, who is eligible for the 2022 draft, will not return to Vanderbilt next season but instead prepare for the 2022 draft. The likeliest scenario for Rocker would be to pitch in an independent baseball league next season and hope to get drafted higher in 2022.
Former Vols pitcher Luke Hochevar did something similar after getting drafted 40th overall in 2005. He did not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, played independent ball the following year, and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2006.
In his Vanderbilt career, Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings. He was an All-SEC first team selection this season while leading the NCAA in wins (14) and tying Jack Leiter for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179). Rocker is just the second player since 1988 to lead the NCAA in both wins and strikeouts.
