The Tennessee Titans are well known for running multiple tight end sets, so it’s not surprising that the team brought back a familiar face over the weekend to give the tight end room a bit of stability.
Luke Stocker, who played in Tennessee in part of 2017 and all of 2018, agreed to terms with the Titans on Saturday, giving new offensive coordinator Todd Downing and tight ends coach Luke Steckel more versatility as they navigate the position battle throughout training camp.
“[Stocker] brings that veteran presence,” Downing said. “He’s seen a lot of defenses, he’s tough, he’s gritty, smart, he’s plug and play and knew the system, so I’m excited to have Luke around.”
In his 10-year career, Stocker, who’s 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, has 83 receptions for 693 yards and five touchdowns, including 16 grabs for 177 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games with the Titans. Stocker’s prowess as a blocker could be an overlooked wild card for the Titans in two-tight end sets or to give Derrick Henry a little extra protection in short-yardage situations.
“I think somebody with that many snaps of blocking a defensive end straight across from him at the professional level, you always love adding pieces like that,” Downing added.
Anthony Firkser is still the presumed No. 1 guy with Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson, Jared Pinkney, Miller Forristall, and now Stocker, battling for what’s believed to be two roster spots. Rookie Briley Moore was placed on injured reserve after suffering a reported torn ACL during practice.
“I’m excited to see [Firkser] grow in all aspects of his game,” Downing continued. “I think it’s a year for him to step up and take a leadership role in a lot of ways, so I’m excited about him and where he’s at.
“…Luke Steckel is doing a great job with those guys and investing a lot of time in them. They’ve each grown their own way and are certainly works in progress, but we’re going to hold their feet to the fire and see who steps up.”
