The SEC's anticipated additions of Oklahoma and Texas could be the most seismic change in the history of college football.
The conference announced on Thursday that the 14 SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to extend invitations to Big 12 co-founders Oklahoma and Texas to join the league, beginning in 2025.
Expansion of the conference would be the third time in its long-storied history; the most recent expansion saw Texas A&M and Missouri -- both formerly of the Big 12 conference – join the SEC in 2012.
While the addition of Oklahoma and Texas would raise the profile of the conference in terms of college football, how could the change affect lower-profile universities such as Vanderbilt?
Without question, the addition of OU and Texas makes winning the conference – in any sport – all the more difficult. The school has been a bottom-dweller in football for years, and adding the Sooners and Longhorns makes Clark Lea’s job exponentially harder.
Lea is facing a rebuild of the football the program from the ground up. The Commodores haven’t finished at or above .500 since 2013.
The Vanderbilt men's basketball team is in a similar position. Head coach Jerry Stackhouse appears to have the ‘Dore trending in the right direction, but they haven’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2016, where they lost in the first round as a No. 9 seed.
Of Vanderbilt’s “big four” teams -- football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball – the baseball squad is the only one to find consistent success among high-profile SEC competition. The Vandy Boys have reached the College World Series five times in the past decade, winning two CWS titles.
Baseball is without a doubt Vanderbilt’s best shot at earning any sort of recognition on a national stage, at least for now.
But could Vanderbilt ever advance its national profile facing powerhouse competition like Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma in football, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas in baseball, or Florida and Tennessee in basketball?
Vanderbilt would definitely stand to benefit from the financial ramifications of the SEC expansion. More money from broadcast deals and the annual check from the SEC would go a long way toward the school’s all-in venture to improve its athletics facilities. Vanderbilt officials have long maintained that anything that is good for the SEC is good for Vanderbilt as well.
“As a charter member of the SEC, we have always welcomed and supported strengthening the nation's greatest conference,” Vanderbilt director of athletics Candice Lee said in a statement. “This decision further reinforces our university's commitment to making Vanderbilt home to the nation's best student-athlete experience.”
Outside of new schedules and rivalries, there would also be a substantial makeover to the current divisions and power structure that currently exists in the league. Many have suggested the SEC rethink the divisions by creating pods of four teams each to accommodate a 16-team conference which would have to also expand to nine conference games per season.
One of the larger issues Vandy faces is the raw deal the school would get based on some of the proposed four-pod systems – like the one proposed below by the SEC Network -- instead of its current two traditional geographic divisions.
Pod A: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina
Pod B: Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Pod C: LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Pod D: Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas
Based on current geographic location and rivalries, each university would play three other schools in its pod every year and face two programs from the other pods to create a nine-game conference schedule. This would allow every team to host each other at least every four years instead of the long process that is currently in place.
With Vanderbilt possibly being paired with Alabama and Auburn in the same pod in this proposed system, it would be incredibly difficult for the ‘Dores to climb the SEC ladder without having to work all facets of recruiting. There, Vanderbilt could set itself apart by capitalizing on the appeal of playing in the “super conference” SEC.
