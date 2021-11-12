The city of Spring Hill is currently seeking qualified applicants for its newest governing body, the Industrial Development Board.
What is an Industrial Development Board?
An Industrial Development Board (IDB) is a city-appointed board that manages properties to entice and incentivize economic development within a particular city. Such incentives could include gifting properties to corporations and other financial favors under the guise that doing so would be a financial net positive for the city.
The concept of an IDB is not new, with surrounding municipalities such as Nashville, Maury County and Mount Pleasant also having their own IDBs.
Qualified candidates
Those interested in applying to be appointed to the board are asked to demonstrate proficiency in the following categories:
- complex financial transactions, reporting, and analysis
- corporate banking and lending
- mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate functions
- laws, regulations and ordinances
- complex real estate transactions
- generally accepted accounting principles
- complex corporate organizations and structures
Those interested in applying for the role are asked to send an email to City Recorder April Goad by Nov. 29, and include in the email a resume or link to a LinkedIn profile. Goad can be reached at [email protected].
For more information on the city's IDB, click here.
