Spring Hill resident Lee Elder, who qualified to run for the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen representing the city's first Ward, told the Home Page on Friday that he is "likely" to suspend his campaign due a change of in his employment situation.
Elder was just one of nine candidate who had qualified to run for either Spring Hill mayor or alderman, and was set to run to represent Spring Hill's first Ward. Were Lee to follow through with suspending his campaign, the only remaining candidate for alderman representing Ward 1 would be Jason Cox.
Short of a heavy write-in campaign, Lee's likely campaign suspension will now clear the way for Cox to clench victory.
Ward 1 is currently held by Vice Mayor Amy Wurth, who announced in January that she would not be seeking re-election.
Having worked in the hearing aid industry for the past 17 years, Lee did not expand on his reason for suspending his campaign, and as of Monday has not responded to further inquiries.
Election
Early voting will be from March 19 to April 3, with Election Day landing on Thursday, April 8. The last day to register to vote is March 9 — click here to register to vote online.
