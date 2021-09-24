Spring Hill Alderman Dan Allen, who was first elected to office in 2019, announced on Friday that he has resigned from his role representing the city's third ward and has accepted a role to become the Spring Hill's assistant city manager.
Spring Hill City Administrator Pam Caskie said Allen's immediate assignment will be to work on expanding water and sewer-related initiatives, and that his engineering background would be a key asset for the city.
“Dan’s assignment will be to maximize American Rescue Plan and other funds to expand water, sewer and related initiatives key to Spring Hill’s smart growth agenda," Caskie said. “He has the engineering and subject matter experience to help lead on these important issues.”
A major component in Allen's role switch, he said, was the recent availability of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a bill that became law earlier this year that allots $65.1 billion in coronavirus state and local recovery funds to municipalities all across the United States.
"I've been talking a lot the past couple years about water and sewer issues in particular, and I'm starting to see some of that become a priority," Allen told the Home Page.
"With the American Rescue Plan starting to come online and being heavily geared towards water and sewer infrastructure expansion and upgrades... I could sit up there and pass resolutions, or I could just go get the projects done and do it."
Allen had previously served as Spring Hill assistant city administrator from 2013-16, though this time his focus, Caskie said, which lay much more heavily on improving and maintaining the city's utilities.
Allen will become the city's assistant city administrator on Oct. 1. With his resignation comes an open seat on the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a vacancy that will likely see an appointment from the board much like in the case of then-interim alderman Clint McCain in 2019.
