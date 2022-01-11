Alderman Matt Fitterer, who represents Spring Hill's second Ward, will be hosting an online town hall Wednesday night.
The online town hall will be held over Facebook Wednesday at 8 p.m., with participants able to submit questions live during the event. Would-be participants can also submit questions ahead of time via email to [email protected].
Last year saw the city of Spring Hill kickstart a number of significant changes; from U.S. 31 entering the early stages of being widened to five lanes, to closing the $9.2 million sale of the Northfield Workforce Development Complex to Worlwide Stages LLC.
During Fitterer's online town hall, the alderman invites participants to submit questions of any kind, from updates on past endeavors to future plans.
To view the online town hall, click here to be directed to the live stream when the event starts Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.