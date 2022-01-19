The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday night to appoint seven members to the city's newly-created Industrial Development Board (IDB), a government body tasked with managing properties to entice and incentivize economic development within the city.
The creation of the board saw tense discussions held among city leaders last August, though it ultimately went forward. Spring Hill now joins the governments of Nashville, Maury County and Mount Pleasant in having their own IDBs.
The seven appointees are as follows:
Donnie Cameron
- Owner of a car dealership for 18 years with 40 years' worth of experience in residential development and commercial property leasing
Terrell Cohen
- Channel Liaison for Dell Technologies Inc. in Nashville with 20 plus years experience in business, technology and commercial banking
Brenda Hogan
- Manager of Population Health Farm Bureau Health Plans in Nashville and adjunct professor at Trevecca Nazarene University with 15 plus years of experience at Maury Regional Medical Center
Clint McCain
- Senior vice president of commercial banking at Franklin Synergy Bank, former member of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen
John McCullough
- Regions Bank branch manager for 19 years, opened Regions Bank branch in Spring Hill in 2003
Chris Pangallo
- Vice president of U.S. Bank in Nashville, 11 years' worth of experience in banking industry
Stephen Shustock
- Vice president of Broker Dealer Operations in Nashville, 30-plus years of experience working on Wall Street
