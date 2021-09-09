On Monday, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve annual funding for two organizations; Davis House Child Advocacy Center and Maury County Animal Shelter, at $21,315 and $15,000 each, respectively.
Located in Franklin, the Davis House Child Advocacy Center provides investigative and healing services to potential victims of child abuse, and works in tandem with law enforcement to forensically interview victims, a process of gathering information from victims which can later be admissible in court as evidence.
The idea behind funding Davis House annually came from a meeting between Spring Hill Police Chief Don Brite and Davis House Executive Director Brent Hutchinson, where the two discussed the city helping offset the cost of services provided to victims of abuse in Spring Hill.
Over the past five years, Davis House has served an average of 58 clients annually from Spring Hill at an average annual cost of $85,260. That $21,315 figure would cover 25 percent of that annual cost.
The idea behind annually funding the Maury County Animal Shelter came from a meeting between Brite and MCAS Director Jack Cooper, with Cooper explaining to Brite there being an increase in calls of service over the past few years.
Currently, both Mount Pleasant and Columbia help fund the shelter annually for their services, which include housing stray or unwanted pets.
As both items were placed on the meeting's consent agenda, both were approved unanimously without discussion.
