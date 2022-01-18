A new traffic signal is set to begin construction soon at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Williford Court, just south of the Kroger Marketplace, after the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday night to approve the project at a cost of $349,072.
Despite the almost $350,000 price tag, the developer of the nearby Petra Commons subdivision will be contributing $300,000 toward the project, leaving the city's cost burden at just shy of $150,000.
Per the contract with S&W Contracting Company, the company contracted to construct the traffic signal, the project must be completed within 180 calendar days following the first day of construction.
As the project was included on Monday night's consent agenda, no discussion was held over the item by city leaders.
While currently still a two-to-three-lane highway, U.S. 31 is set to soon be widened to five lanes. With the preliminary engineering phase set to get underway this year, the next step in the highway's expansion will be right-of-way acquisition, followed by utility coordination and construction.
