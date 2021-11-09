Spring Hill is one more step closer to getting its own Texas Roadhouse after the city's planning commission approved Monday a request to remove a public access easement on the proposed site.
Proposed by the civil engineering firm Anderson, Delk, Epps & Associates, the Texas Roadhouse is proposed to be constructed at 1065 Crossings Circle in The Crossings shopping district, just behind the RaceTrac gas station and Arby's restaurant off of Main Street.
Joe Epps of the engineering firm was present Monday at Spring Hill City Hall, and sought of commissioners their approval for the removal of a 20-foot-wide public access easement, allowing for a new connection with the proposed restaurant to Crossings Circle, between the Starbucks and Arby's.
Details such as the building's size remain scarce in the project's proposal, with the only concrete detail being that the project will include 162 parking stalls, five of which will be quick charging electric vehicle parking stalls.
The planning commission ultimately approved the developer's request for the removal of the public easement unanimously, with no concrete completion date yet set for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.