Newly-elected Alderman Jason Cox scored his first win on Monday after city leaders voted unanimously to approve his new "Keep Spring Hill Clean" initiative, a program that encourages residents to both clean and report litter throughout the city.
"Nice job, Jason," Alderman Dan Allen said before the vote commenced.
"I concur," Mayor Jim Hagaman said, "nice job Alderman Cox."
The new initiative will allow for residents to report litter through a new online submission portal, anonymously or otherwise.
Would-be volunteers who sign up to participate in the initiative, which the city encourages individuals, families or groups to consider doing, will meet at the Spring Hill Public Library on the third Saturday of each month and go to areas with high reports of litter. The city would provide volunteers with gloves, bags and vests.
Cox said that he plans to make a report on the new initiative on a quarterly basis, and make adjustments as needed to maximize its effectiveness.
The first Keep Spring Hill Clean date is set for June, 19. Ages 12 and up are welcome, with participants required to sign a liability waiver. To sign up online, click here, or for more information, contact Cox via email at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.