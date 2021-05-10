In a 4-1 vote, the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday approved the second and final reading of a site plan for a new BP gas station that's proposed to be constructed just south of the Battle of Spring Hill site.
First introduced in February, the proposed 3,200-square-foot building would butt up against Kedron Road in front of other businesses at The Shops at Kedron shopping square. The item was deferred back in March due to what Planning Commissioner Matt Fitterer called a "substandard design" of the gas station.
The proposal has proved controversial among Spring Hill residents who cite concerns over the proximity to the historic battlefield, as well as its design blocking the view of other businesses at The Shops at Kedron shopping center.
Some of those concerns citizens were present during Monday's meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal, including Viking Pizza Company owner Kelly Jones.
"I'm here to propose that you deny the site plans for the new BP gas station that are up for final approval tonight," Jones said. "I'm not just here to discuss the impacts that I believe this gas station will make on my business and other businesses in the Shops at Kedron, I'm also here to bring attention to the fact that this site plan is illegal."
Jones went on to explain that under the city's Unified Development Code (UDC), it stipulates that buildings must be orientated towards the highest classification of road, which in this instance would be Kedron Road - the site plan for the gas station lists the building as being orientated towards the south, facing Saturn Parkway.
Despite Jones' claims, city Attorney Patrick Carter would later refuted her allegations that the site plan was illegal.
"There was mention of the site plan and the orientation of the building, and I think it was called an illegal site plan - the site plan is not illegal," Carter later said. "The UDC says that the design review committee can amend the orientation of the building if you think that's the best design for the site."
Other residents voice opposition as well, including Zachary Chapman and Beth Davis, who collectively cited concerns over the gas station's position in front of other local businesses, as well as its proximity to the historic battlefield.
Ultimately, only one commissioner voted against the site plan's approval, Commissioner Brent Legendre. Legendre said that the orientation of the gas station, as well as the position of a handicap parking space, led him to believe that the site plan did not meet the standards as presented in the UDC.
