Just ahead of the launch of the annual Mayor's Fitness Challenge on Monday, the city of Spring Hill has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness (GFHW) for its strides in its Healthier Spring Hill initiative.
Along with the grant, the GFHW has designated the city of Spring Hill as a gold member in the broader Healthier Tennessee initiative. The award will also see the city receive signage to be posted near the entrances of the city, along with a flag designating its health achievements.
City leaders are set to discuss whether or not to accept the grant during Monday's city meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway.
Coincidently, the Spring Hill Mayor's Challenge begins that same day, with those interested to participate encouraged to sign up online on the city's website by clicking here.
The Mayor’s Challenge is a part of Healthier Spring Hill, an initiative to promote health and wellness in the city. This is an extension of Healthier Tennessee, an initiative by Governor Bill Haslam to see Tennesseans lead healthier lives through the combined effort of private and public-sector groups such as employers, hospital and school systems.
