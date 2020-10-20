On Monday, Nov. 2, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen will once again return to having in-person meetings at City Hall after going virtual for six months.
The decision to return to in-person meetings was made unanimously on Monday, with all aldermen present during Monday's meeting voting in favor of returning to City Hall.
City leaders held their first virtual meeting in April near the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and held every meeting since then in a virtual format, sometimes to humorous results.
While Gov. Bill Lee has allowed for Tennessee municipalities to continue conducting meetings virtually through at least Oct. 28, Spring Hill's leaders were quick to voice their support in returning to City Hall.
"That’ll be a nice change I think," said Mayor Rick Graham. "We still need to follow some precautions and be careful, so we’ll talk more about that in the next couple weeks."
The next meeting of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway. The meeting will be a non-voting meeting, with the public welcome to attend in-person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.