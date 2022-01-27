The Spring Hill troop of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), known as Troop 1855, was honored this week by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), with DAR presenting the troop with its Community Service Award.
Presented to the troop on Monday, the Community Service Award was awarded due to several service projects completed by the troop over the years, including projects for the Spring Hill Fire Department, Spring Hill Public Library, Rippavilla and the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory.
“We are especially proud of Troop 1855,” said Larry Ballentine, Area Council Leader for the Middle Tennessee BSA. “Our Spring Hill Troop has done some amazing things for our community and we are incredibly lucky to have them here.”
Among the service projects completed by the troop include installing 13-story book posts around Fischer Park last summer, where guests and their families can read the entirety of a book by stopping by each station, as well as trimming back invasive brush at Rippavilla and the Spring Hill Cemetery.
Known as the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter, the Spring Hill Chapter of DAR saw Regent Vicki James present the award to Troop 1855.
Founded in 1890, DAR is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and is a nonprofit volunteer women's service organization dedicated to "promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children."
