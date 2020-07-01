The annual Spring Hill Fourth of July Bicycle Parade, an event celebrated every year in the city since 2002, has been officially cancelled this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The decision came by way of a social media post from the city’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, in which the post explains the reason for the cancellation as being Gov. Bill Lee’s extension of the current State of Emergency. Originally slated to expire at the end of this week, the new State of Emergency is set to expire on August 29.
Spring Hill’s Fourth of July parades have typically drawn hundreds of participants.
In 2018, families and children marched down Beechcroft Road all the way from the Post Office on Town Center Parkway to Evans Park, whereas last year’s celebration took place at Port Royal Park.
The cancellation of the parade comes along with a long list of other local cancellations, including the Spring Hill Mayor’s Challenge, all Heritage Foundation events and even the world-renown Bonnaroo music festival.
