Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station along with the Spring Hill Department of Parks & Rec, the 12th annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday on Main Street at 5 p.m., come rain or shine.
Sponsored by Williamson Medical Group, this year’s theme of the parade will be “Christmas at the Movies,” where floats will be themed after a number of holiday classics such as Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story.
Katrina Beckham, who handles marketing for the Kiwanis Club, said that this year’s theme was “one of [her] favorites.”
“I wanted it to be last year's, because when you think about it, [during] Christmas time you have people that sit around, they curl up with their loved ones and they watch their favorite Christmas movies,” Beckham said. “The movies are always filled with storylines about bringing people together, they have uplifting messages. That's the thing that Kiwanis feels that the people of Spring Hill embody and that's why we decided that would be the theme for this year's parade - we want to pay homage to the favorite Christmas movies and help get everyone in the Christmas spirit.”
Four judges will rate floats in a number of categories, with awards being given for floats coming in first, second and third places in both the nonprofit and business categories. The parade will also feature a few select star guests.
Samantha Russell of Fox News will MC the parade, Spring Hill firefighter Nick Kolesar — the firefighter who rescued a trapped construction worker back in September — will serve as grand marshal, and the Magical Mystery Scooter Boy will lead the parade. Scooter Boy is a Spring Hill resident known for driving around the city on a scooter wearing lavish costumes and playing music, and has become well-known throughout the community.
“We wanted to incorporate [Scooter Boy] into the parade this year because he is just such a highlight of Spring Hill,” Beckham said. “He brings joy to people just by being himself and doing what he likes, and we are really looking forward to that. That should be a fun addition to the parade.”
Funds raised from the parade will go towards the Kiwanis Club’s latest fundraising effort: providing a two bay ADA wheelchair accessible swing set to Harvey Park, in partnership with Spring Hill Parks & Rec.
The parade will begin and end at the Tennessee Children’s Home, with floats heading north on Main Street first, then going west on Duplex Road. Parade floats will head south on Toone Prados Street from Duplex Road before hitting Main Street again. For more parade information such as parking and routes, click here.
“It's fun for the kids, it's fun for adults... it brings me back to memories of going to parades with my family when I was younger,” Beckham said. “Young and old, I don't think there's anybody who wouldn't have fun, unless you're a Grinch.”
