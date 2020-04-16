The Spring Hill City Court has rescheduled court dates for the months of April and May to dates in June and July as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the court systems.
According to the city of Spring Hill hearings that were scheduled for April 7 are reset for June 16 at 8:30 a.m.
April 21 hearings are reset for June 23 at 8:30 a.m.
April 28 hearings are reset for June 9 at 8:30 a.m.
May 5 hearings are reset for July 21 at 8:30 a.m.
May 12 hearings are reset for July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Anyone who did not receive a letter from the court notifying this change, needs to update their address with the court by calling (931) 486-2252, ext. 243 or by email at: jmitchell@springhilltn.org.
