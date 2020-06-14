With some Spring Hill city leaders floating the idea of gutting funding for the Economic Development Commission, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is set to vote Monday night on a resolution that would dissolve the commission entirely.
In the current form of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, $110,329 is allocated to the Economic Development Commission. The Economic Development Commission was first established in 1999.
Last month, Alderman Dan Allen proposed moving all of those funds toward funding an additional police officer and patrol car to help deter speeding. Alderman Matt Fitterer was supportive of stripping funding from the commission, essentially calling it a “slush fund commission” due to what he said was a failure on the commission’s part to accurately report its spending.
Alderman Vincent Fuqua, who acts as the chairman for the Economic Development Commission, disagreed with Fitterer’s characterization, arguing that they do report spending.
That meeting will be held virtually Monday night at 6 p.m. To stream the meeting online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.