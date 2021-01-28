The next Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will begin at 6 p.m., Feb. 1, in what has been a years' long fight for Vice Mayor Amy Wurth.
Wurth has proposed moving the scheduled time for BOMA meetings from 7 to 6 p.m. for years, with the vote failing each time. Over the years, however, the margin has shrunk, with Alderman Vincent Fuqua supporting the change for the first time last week when BOMA voted 7-2 for the time change.
"I didn't support this originally, and I still kind of don't, but everybody needs a win from time to time," Fuqua said. "So I'm going to support this for you vice mayor — appreciate your leadership over the years and congrats on the win."
Wurth thanked her fellow BOMA members for their support of her proposal, and said that the change will be beneficial to both city leaders and residents, who routinely have had meetings last late into the night, sometimes past midnight into the next morning.
"The consideration to having staff be able to leave earlier and not wait until a 7 p.m. meeting and potentially stay until 11 p.m. [or] midnight, I think, is important," Wurth said.
"Allowing the citizens to come earlier as well and them not having to stay late for our late agenda items, and then for the board and having consideration for our time as well... it helps everybody, 6 p.m. is not asking a lot."
Ultimately, the board voted 7-2 to approve the time change, with Aldermen Matt Fitterer and Kevin Gavigan voting against the change. The Feb. 1 meeting will be the first BOMA meeting to commence at 6 p.m., and can be streamed online by clicking here.
