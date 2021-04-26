A Giles County businessman who owned two businesses in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station was shot and killed on Monday night and now a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of an unidentified suspect.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said in a phone call that the Giles County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigating agency in the shooting death of 63-year-old James "Jim" Dayton Grimes, while GCSD is also being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to Sheriff Helton, Grimes was killed on Monday night while tending to animals in the yard of his home on Buford Station Road on Lynnville.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9:39 p.m., and although GCSD would not release any additional information about the active investigation, Sheriff Helton did say that they believe that Grimes was targeted in the shooting.
The Grimes family is now offering a $25,000 reward that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for killing Grimes.
"He was an unbelievable man," friend and Spring Hill businessman Will Tenpenny, owner of Edward Jones Investments in Spring Hill said in a phone call.
While Grimes resided in Giles County, he was also the president and owner of Auto Body Advantage, which a location in Spring Hill and a location in Thompson's Station.
Grimes had many strong ties to the Williamson County community, having served on several community boards including the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, The Well food pantry, Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and Pulaski.
Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Melton spoke of Grimes' generosity and character in a statement.
"Jim Grimes was a true gentleman that showed genuine kindness to everyone he met, which made him highly respected in the community. He was a trusted advisor and smart businessman," Melton said. "He generously gave his time and resources to numerous non profit organizations, individuals in need and rising entrepreneurs. He served on our Chamber Board twice, was Chairman in 2012 and most recently served on both the Committee on Political Affairs and the Human Resources committee. When he spoke, everyone leaned in to listen. His humble leadership often kept him out of the spotlight, but his impact will outlast our generation. We will continue to keep his family and his Autobody Advantage family in our prayers."
Hours before Grimes was killed he was attending a board meeting for The Well Outreach.
"The Well is very saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Grimes," The Well Outreach Executive Director Shelly Sassen said in a phone call. "Hours before he was at a Well board meeting doing what he does best, loving on our community and serving others. His business-savy, his recognition of others, and just his caring for our community made such a difference to The Well and to our Spring Hill Community."
The Boys and Girls Club of Pulaski also expressed their grief in a Facebook post.
"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of our Board member, Jim Grimes, this week," the post reads. "Jim was a true servant leader, always giving of his time and resources to serve others in so many ways in the Spring Hill, Maury County, and Giles County communities. He cared deeply about our kids and believed that helping ALL kids reach their full potential was the key to our future as a community. He was a smart, generous, kind, and insightful leader, and his wisdom and dedication will be greatly missed by our Board members and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dawn, and their four children, during this incredibly difficult time."
A celebration of life was held in Spring Hill on Sunday, and memorials can be made in honor of Grimes to the The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and Pulaski; The Well Food Pantry or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about the incident including possible suspects to contact the GCSD at (931)363-3505 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
