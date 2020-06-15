The Spring Hill Cracker Barrel has moved to add beer, wine, hard ciders and mimosas to its Southern food offerings, applying for a beer permit from the city which will be reviewed and voted upon Monday night.
Earlier in June, Cracker Barrels across the country began to push to add alcoholic drinks to their menus as part of a new corporate-wide initiative — a first in the southern restaurant chain’s 51-year history.
The move comes as the chain struggles with severe loss of sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, with sales in early May being reported as 79% lower than in the previous year. Despite the economic blow, sales at the chain have bounced back considerably, with late May sales figures reportedly being only 45% lower than the previous year.
More than 500 Cracker Barrels nationwide have reopened for dine-in services, with nearly three out of every four furloughed employees having returned to work.
The Spring Hill Beer Board will review the Spring Hill Cracker Barrel's request Monday night at 7 p.m. That meeting can be streamed live online by clicking here.
