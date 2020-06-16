The drink menu for the Spring Hill Cracker Barrel just got a little bit bigger after city leaders unanimously approved the southern restaurant chain’s request for a beer permit Monday night.
While alcoholic drinks are not yet offered at the Spring Hill location as of Tuesday, representatives from the location say the drink menu will be rolled out “soon.”
Cracker Barrels nationwide began to roll out alcoholic drinks to their menu earlier in June with offerings such as beer, wine, hard ciders and mimosas.
The expanded drink options come as the chain suffers heavy sales losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, with sales in early May reported as being 79 percent less than during the same time period in 2019. Sales have recovered significantly, however, with sales in late May of this year reportedly only 45% lower than from the same period in 2019.
Cracker Barrels have also mostly remained opened throughout the duration of the pandemic, with more than 500 of them having already reopened for dine-in services, and almost 75% of furloughed employees returning to work.
