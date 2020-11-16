After serving up ice cream, burgers and fries for more than six years, the Spring Hill Dairy Queen just off of Main Street permanently shut down over the weekend for unspecified reasons.
The general manager for the Spring Hill Dairy Queen, Stephanie Brooks, wrote in a social media post that it was a "pleasure" serving the Spring Hill community, and thanked residents for visiting the fast food chain one last time on Friday.
"I would like to say thank you from the Spring Hill Dairy Queen," Brooks wrote. "You all showed up and showed your support! You are a great town with the friendliest people around. We will truly miss you! I will be leaving a piece of my heart in Spring Hill! It has been a pleasure to serve this community!"
At this time, it is unknown what will take up residence in the now vacant spot in between the Dunkin' Donuts and the Captain D's. The next closest Dairy Queen is now in Columbia, at 1221 Trotwood Avenue.
The Spring Hill Dairy Queen opened in September of 2014 after a series of delays related to construction and permit issues.
