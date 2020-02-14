This story was edited on February 14 to correct an error in which the limited liability company Crescendo Entertainment was incorrectly addressed as a DJ company with the same name.
The city-owned Northfield Workforce Development Center, which was previously planned to house all city operations including City Hall and the public library, is now on the table to be sold to Crescendo Entertainment, a limitedy liability company based out of Gallitin, for $9.2 million.
Spring Hill city leaders are set to vote on whether to adopt the sale on Monday during the monthly Board of Mayor and Aldermen voting meeting.
Spring Hill city leaders had long planned to move its City Hall, police headquarters and library to the Northfield Workforce Development Center, purchasing the property in December of 2017 for $8.18 million. Those plans were brought into question, however, with growing concerns over the viability of the property to be used as a city center; concerns that included both the building’s inconvenient location on the southern border of the city, as well as the building’s physical condition.
On Friday, a contract to sell the Northfield building was uploaded to the city’s website, in which it reads that “the Board of Mayor and Aldermen [have] decided that relocating city services to Northfield is not in the city’s best long-term interests,” and that the board finds “the sale of Northfield to a taxpaying entity advantageous.”
The contract also reads that Crescendo Entertainment “has plans to reuse and redevelop the existing premises,” however, the contract did not specify what those plans were. A representative of Crescendo Entertainment said the company was currently working on preparing an announcement of their intent for the property, but had nothing to release at this time.
