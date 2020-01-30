Maury County Public Schools, which include Spring Hill Elementary, Middle and High Schools, will be closed Friday and Monday due to a high amount of illnesses.
Williamson County Schools in Spring Hill such as Summit High School will remain open Friday and Monday, with classes in Maury County Public Schools expected to reopen Tuesday.
The announcement comes Thursday afternoon from the Maury County Public Schools Facebook page, in which district staff write that the decision to close schools came after consulting with the district’s medical professionals. Athletic and art programs may still be scheduled, with that decision up to each respective school’s principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.