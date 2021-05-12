The Spring Hill Farmer's Market officially kicked off its 2021 season last week and will be open every Thursday and Saturday through mid-October.
Originally held at Harvey Park, this year's Farmer's Market will be held at Evans Park, just behind Spring Hill Elementary School, 5359 Main Street. The market will be open every Thursday from 3-7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Live music, family fun, and good home grown food to eat, this is sure to be a community event that you won't want to miss," reads the event's description.
Vendors such as R.C. Farms, who offer farm-grown vegetables, fruits and baked goods, or The Elderberry Lady, who offers homemade syrups, teas and jams, are regular staples at the market, as are food trucks such as Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dogs.
As a nonprofit event, 10% of all vendor sales at the Farmer's Market each week are donated to local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.