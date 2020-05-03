The Spring Hill Farmer's Market will kick off its first event of the year this Thursday at Harvey Park.
Featuring a bevy of local vendors offering vegetables, fruit and meat, the farmer's market has proved popular among Spring Hill residents for years.
While vendors have not been announced for this week's market, 2019 saw vendors such as RC Farms offer hand-picked produce, Middli' Farms offer eight varieties of heirloom tomatoes, and freshly cooked Mexican food from Rizo's Mexican Taco Shop food truck.
The farmer's market is organized in part by the Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department, with 10 percent of all sales going toward local charities.
The market will be held at Harvey Park Thursday from 3-7 p.m., and every subsequent Thursday after that through September. Harvey Park is located at 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.