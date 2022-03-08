Longtime Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood was fired by the City of Spring Hill on Tuesday following what the city said was "poor record-keeping resulting in potential liability to the City."
The city and SHFD both posted the following statement on their social media pages at 9:42 p.m. and gave no additional context to Hood's termination. Both posts did have their comments restricted.
The statement read: "Statement from City Administrator Pam Caskie:
Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood was relieved of his duties on Tuesday with cause for poor record-keeping resulting in potential liability to the City.
We appreciate his excellent service. The Spring Hill Fire Department has benefitted immensely under his leadership.
Deputy Chief Kevin Glenn has been named temporary Chief."
Hood made a public Facebook post of his own at 7:42 p.m., which reads in full:
"Good evening I've debated and prayed about posting anything. I feel I need to share. Today @ 2 pm I was terminated by the City of Spring Hill!! I will not go into the details just letting everyone know. Thank you each and everyone of you for your support over the last 8 1/2 years!!! Please continue to love the Spring Hill Fire Department they are some awesome dudes and deserve your support! God has a plan for my next chapter and we'll my calendar is open if you need anything! God Bless!!"
Hood's post was flooded with comments of support and disbelief from friends and community members.
Some community members publicly shared the city's post with comments expressing concern over Hood's termination.
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday no other information was immediately available, but this story will be updated.
