The Spring Hill Fire Department have joined Maury County Public Schools in collecting school supplies for students who have been impacted by widespread flooding across Kentucky.
That flooding has killed at least 28 people across five counties, including three deaths in Perry County. Robinson Elementary sustained extensive damage, while The Buckhorn School, also in Perry County, was impacted by "catastrophic damage.
Relief efforts are underway and now Maury County Public Schools is sponsoring a supply and backpack drive for those students and their families.
Any new school supplies can be dropped from from daily at any SHFD station through Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Regular visitor hours for the station are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Other donation locations throughout Maury County can be found here.
