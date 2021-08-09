The Spring Hill Fire Department along with the Spring Hill community are mourning the loss of Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House, who passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday due to a "brief illness," according to the Williamson County Rescue Squad (WCRS).
"We are saddened to lose our long-time chief, firefighter and friend," reads a release from the WCRS. "He mentored many young men and women as they began their fire service careers both in the paid and volunteer departments."
Having been the acting deputy chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department since 2019, House had previously worked for the Franklin Fire Department for 34 years, and worked as a volunteer firefighter for the WCRS for 36 years.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Jenny and all family and friends," wrote the Spring Hill Fire Department on social media. "Chief House has been with our department for almost two years. He has dedicated his life to helping others."
Visitation services for House will be held at the Franklin United Methodist Church at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 4-8 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The funeral procession will be led by Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood, with WCRS Chief Todd Bowman escorting House to the Williamson Memorial Funeral Gardens at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
