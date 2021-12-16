The Spring Hill Fire Department has joined an effort spearheaded by One Generation Away to collect food and supplies for victims of the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.
On Friday evening, a supercell thunderstorm spawned a number of deadly tornadoes that traveled across five states, leaving at least 90 people dead, 76 of which died in Kentucky alone. One Generation Away, a national nonprofit food bank, has spearheaded a local effort to help those affected.
All three Spring Hill Fire Stations will act as drop off locations, and will collect items seven days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Items needed include the following:
- Pop top cans of vegetables, soups, raviolis and beans
- Easy mac and cheese
- Cereal bars
- Peanut butter and crackers
- Diapers
- Wipes
Spring Hill Fire Station 1 is located at 440 Beechcroft Road. Fire Station 2 is located at 4273 Port Royal Road, and Fire Station 3 is located at on the southeast corner of O'Hallorn Drive and Campbell Station Parkway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.