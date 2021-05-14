A tractor-trailer crash backed up traffic on Interstate 65 near mile marker 50.4 on Friday evening.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the unidentified driver of a semi was injured after the vehicle went off of the road and crashed into the wood line off the side of the interstate.
The extent of the driver's injuries was unclear but they were classified as minor.
The cause of the crash was not released as it is still under investigation by THP.
The Spring Hill Fire Department and Maury County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, and according to THP, the vehicle was leaking fuel and a hazmat team responded to the scene.
Traffic was backed up for miles for several hours after the crash, and no other information about the incident was immediately made available.
By 9:30 p.m. the truck had been removed and hazmat crews remained on scene for cleanup.
