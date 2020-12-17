The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to two unrelated fires Thursday night; one at the General Motors Plant off of U.S. 31 and Saturday Parkway, and the second at Timberland Cabinetry Company on Cleburne Road.
There were no injuries reported as of Thursday night according to Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell.
A little after 6 p.m., Spring Hill Fire responded to what Fire Chief Terry Hood called a "very small fire in the body shop area," and that the fire was due to an air filter catching flame. No extensive damage or injuries have been reported, with former Spring Hill UAW Chairman Mike Herron thanking firefighters for their efforts.
"You guys have put out so many fires in our body shop and protected our plant so we all have a livelihood," Herron wrote. "We thank God for all the fire department, emergency personnel and police department do to protect the safety of our workforce and our citizens!"
The fire at Timberland Cabinetry Company saw Spring Hill Fire respond around 8 p.m., with at least three full-sized firetrucks and a handful of first responders at the scene.
Whitwell was unable to confirm additional information about the fire other than to say there were no reported injuries.
A fire at Timberland Cabinetry Company in Spring Hill is being put out but Spring Hill Fire. pic.twitter.com/UmTkCrMWih— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) December 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.