A Spring Hill firefighter died on Sunday after severe thunderstorms impacted Middle Tennessee.
According to a Spring Hill Police Department Facebook post on Sunday night, Spring Hill firefighter Mitchell Earwood died in a "weather-related incident" while he was off-duty.
Spring Hill Fire Department Chief Terry Hood said on Monday that Earwood was in a creek at his family's farm in Bethesda looking for arrowheads with his cousin when the storm hit causing a tree limb to fall on top of him.
"Our hearts go out to the Spring Hill Fire Department and the Earwood family. Fire Fighter Earwood served the city for 10 years. Rest In Peace Brother," the SHPD Facebook post reads.
The City of Spring Hill issued a news release on Monday where they said that 35-year-old Earwood served SHFD since Nov. 30, 2008.
“I’ve known him since he was a little baby. I worked with his daddy and was there when he was born,” Hood said in the news release. “Mitch was our historian — he loved finding stuff about the Spring Hill Fire Department and started a Facebook page all about the history.”
According to the news release, all SHFD personnel have been given time off to mourn and their shifts are being covered by area fire departments.
"Chief Hood wishes to extend his sincere thanks for the outpouring of food and support during this time from the Tennessee Fire Chief Association, Logan Archery, Vanderbilt Lifeflight, and from all across Middle Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are in the process of being made and it is asked that the privacy of the Fire Department and family be respected at this time. An announcement of details will be forthcoming," the news release reads.
Earwood is survived by his daughter, Lila, his twin sister, Mallory, and his sister, Emily.
The Williamson County Rescue Squad also acknowledged the passing of Earwood in Facebook post, who they said was a lifetime member of WCRS.
"Mitchell served the WCRS proudly as a Tech II and committed many hours as a professional volunteer firefighter with both Station 14 and 23. He has been serving the Spring Hill Community as a career firefighter over the last 10 years," the WCRS post reads.
The Maury County Fire Department also remembered Earwood with a Facebook post that said that Earwood's father serves as a District Chief of Station 11 in Bethel while his stepmother serves as a firefighter there.
"We have lost one of the 'good ones' who had us in tears from the jokes or stories he was always telling. We will truly miss you buddy," the post reads.
Late on Sunday night Brentwood Fire and Rescue joined other first responding agencies as they escorted Earwood's body in a procession of more than a dozen emergency vehicles from Bethesda to Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.