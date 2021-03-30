Spring Hill Fresh, a local media organization that touts itself as the "best online calendar source for things to do," will be holding a virtual candidate forum this Thursday.
Dubbed "Meet the Candidates Online," the virtual forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 and will feature all eight candidates currently running for office in Spring Hill.
Questions posed to the candidates will be those collected from members of the community by the event's three hosts; Alderman Hazel Nieves, her daughter Rachael Nieves, and local podcaster Matt Rodgers. Questions will also be accepted from those streaming the event live.
The event can be streamed online from the Spring Hill Fresh Facebook page, which can be viewed by clicking here.
Early voting is still underway in Spring Hill, and will continue through April 3. Open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, registered voters can participate in early voting through April 3 at the Winchester Community Building, 563 Maury Hill St. The early voting center will be closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
Election Day will land on April 8 where voters will have between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to cast their ballots.
View below to see all candidates running for office, and click the names to view their full profile.
Mayor
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Ward 4
