The Spring Hill General Motors Plant, General Motors’ largest facility in North America, saw its fourth positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, according to United Auto Workers (UAW) local Chairman Mike Herron.
In a social media post shared on Thursday, Herron writes that a second-shift employee working in general assembly was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
“This person was not exposed according to the workers report at work, but was exposed externally and now they have tested positive,” Herron wrote. “Another person was also quarantined after tracing the close contact from this case.”
In total, this brings the total amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the plant to four.
Additionally, a supplier for General Motors, Ryder, has seen three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Herron.
The news of a fourth positive case of COVID-19 comes on the heels of General Motors announcing that it would lay off 525 workers and eliminate the third shift at the Spring Hill Plant. According to General Motors, the layoffs were due to the market not rebounding as initially anticipated.
Herron called the layoffs “heartbreaking,” and that he and his fellow UAW members would “work hard to get them back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.