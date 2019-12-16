The city of Spring Hill now has its own Monopoly game board set, with Mayor Rick Graham proudly displaying the custom board game at Monday night's city meeting.
"You know you've hit big time when Spring Hill has your own Monopoly game," Graham said. "You can buy these at one of your local big boxes, but [it's] got Harvey Park, Port Royal, Farmer's Market... I thought that was interesting."
Featuring spaces like "Pickin' in the Park," "Spring Hill Bark Park" and of course, "Rippavilla Plantation," the board even swaps the typical "Go to Jail" spaces with "Traffic Jam" spaces.
"While it's impossible to include everything, we jammed all the Spring Hill we could into this box," reads the back of the Monopoly box. "It's full of outdoor adventures, family attractions, rich history, and of course... Rippavilla Plantation - a little something for everyone!"
Spring Hill-Opoly is available at the Walmart on Main Street for $13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.