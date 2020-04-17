Much like businesses across the country, General Motors has temporarily closed all of its factories in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spring Hill GM Plant, which employs more than 3,800 people and is the single largest GM facility in North America, also ceased operations on March 20, with GM leaders assessing a potential re-opening date week by week.
When the Spring Hill GM Plant does eventually re-open, however, the day to day operations could be unrecognizable from what they once were.
On Monday, the Home Page reported that Mike Herron, the United Auto Workers Chairman for Spring Hill GM workers, speculated that the plant’s eventual re-opening would not be “business as usual.”
On Friday, the Home Page spoke with executive plant director of GM Spring Hill Manufacturing Jeff Lamerche, who went into greater detail as to what changes workers may expect once the plant does re-open.
“We don't know how long this will go on, but it's going to be with us for a while.”
As of Friday, there are still some workers at the Spring Hill GM Plant — approximately 50 to 60 of them. Those workers are tasked with manufacturing a series of new V8 engines, as well as maintaining the operating integrity of the facility through regular maintenance.
Even with such a comparatively small number of people in the facility, Lamerche said GM has still implemented sweeping changes when it comes to safety.
“So far, it's been more of social distancing changes as well as cleaning protocols, and we were already into this as we shut the place down in late March, but we've learned more as we've gone on,” Lamerche said. “We're not yet to the full protocol that we'll use to restart operations, and some of that is because of supply — as the companies gearing up to get into things like temperature checking, masks and that sort of thing, those will come as the sites all get their supplies.”
Lamerche said that during this period of limited operation, GM workers are being instructed to practice social distancing, as well as to regularly clean and disinfect working areas.
When it comes to how things might look once the plant is re-opened, Lamerche explained there would be at least two major changes.
“The two primary differences are when an employee comes on the site, the first thing that's going to happen is they're going to be given a mask; these are surgical grade masks — they're not N95 - [and] they'll receive a new one every day,” Lamerche said. “And that's everybody on the site; GM employees, service providers... anybody that's on the site.”
“The second thing is [when] they come into the building, there are three questions that employees will be asked; have you recently traveled internationally by airplane? Have you been in contact with anyone who is known to [have] contracted the virus? Are you exhibiting any flu-like symptoms? If the employee says no to those three questions, then they'll proceed on to temperature check. We will temperature screen all the employees as they come onto the site every day.”
Lamerche explained that if an elevated temperature were detected after a temperature screen, that employee would then be instructed to meet with GM medical staff on site. Lamerche also said that temperature screening could be conducted either with a handheld forehead scanning device, or with a thermal camera that scans employees as they enter the facility.
Cafeterias, Lamerche said, would see major changes as well upon re-opening.
“Our cafeterias have different protocols; things like all the food [has] to be pre-packaged, no more salad bars, no more soup ladles... anything you can do,” Lamerche said. “We'll get much more prescriptive around spacing [too].”
Additional steps, like removing chairs from the cafeteria, break rooms and more could also be taken — anything to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lamerche said.
“We don't know how long this will go on, but it's going to be with us for a while,” Lamerche said. “We are going to the next steps on social distancing, taking more looks at meeting areas, common areas... we've been able to secure additional supplies of hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, cleaning materials, [all] so we're in a better position when we restart than where we were when we finished production in March.”
