The City of Spring Hill approved tourism funding despite Alderman Hazel Nieves gathering negative feedback on the idea from survey research.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7 to 2 in favor — with Mayor Jim Hagaman abstaining for a conflict of interest — on a resolution to allocate funds to the Chamber of Commerce. The bill appropriates $10,000 set aside in January to the Chamber as an investment in the town’s local tourism fund.
Nieves was an early but cautious opponent of the measure when BOMA last discussed the issue on March 7, and leading up to this week's meeting on Monday, she surveyed business owners and residents of Spring Hill to gather feedback on the notion of dedicating funds to Chamber for the promotion of tourism. She said respondents overwhelmingly cited Rippavilla as the primary tourist attraction in town, and the majority of them also said they did not feel Spring Hill needs a physical visitors’ center.
“I had inquired if people believe Spring Hill needs a physical visitors’ center. Again, the majority of people said, ‘No,’” Nieves said. “One of the reasons being that so many people use online sources now such as Google, review sites, Facebook, friends and those kind of things to find out where they want to go, where they want to visit.”
Another question asked, if not allocated toward Chamber efforts to promote tourism, how the funds should be spent. Most respondent suggestions included Rippavilla upkeep so as to still sustain the level of tourism attraction currently available.
Relatedly, other suggestions included downtown sidewalk development, youth sports facilities, transportation infrastructure and nothing at all. Alderman Nieves also singled out some respondent advice she thought was especially representative of the tenor of responses overall.
“Citizens had said that we should create a destination before we promote tourism,” Nieves added. “We need to grow and foster a walking district downtown in the heart of the city, invest in quality of life for those who lived here first, make this a better place to live for those who already live here, don’t spend taxpayer money no matter what the amount is without first addressing our real problems: our roads.”
Nieves interpreted the data she collected from the survey as indicative that citizens do not feel the city has a tourism attraction that merits any significant funding aside from Rippavilla.
“They were not supportive of donating the $10,000 currently into the tourism fund plus that percentage of hotel tax we heard about for creating the visitors’ center,” said Nieves.
Her wardmate Alderman Trent Lynville countered with the reminder that state law actually requires the measure of hotel tax revenue being discussed to only be diverted for tourism regardless of what other great ideas citizens or even aldermen might have for how to use the money.
“The great thing is that people are visiting Spring Hill in ways that we didn’t anticipate when we did the budget last year,” Lynville added. “As of the end of February, we’ve already received 96 percent of the budgeted income in the tourism fund that we projected.”
Lynville pointed out that the budget is a transcript of the city’s priorities. The city is already funneling about $155,000 toward Rippavilla, and last year, the city spent $325,000 toward its downtown redevelopment project. These expenditures, Lynville said, demonstrate that the city recognizes the value of tourism and, therefore, should not be hesitant to invest $10,000 in it.
Nieves also echoed one of the concerns she originally mentioned two weeks ago that, from a marketing standpoint, the city is ill-equipped to recoup any significant investment in its tourism industry.
She claimed the city had “no clear branding,” no economic development plan to guide the establishment of greater economic stability for Spring Hill and no plan from the Chamber for making good on receipt of the city’s donation.
“And when I say plan, I mean: we have not received a concrete proposal, we have not received financial projections, deliverables, metrics, et cetera,” Nieves explained. “And by the way at our last meeting, I did ask for these things, and I have not received them from the Chamber.”
