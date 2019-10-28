The Spring Hill Hawks announce the creation of the new Spring Hill Soccer program, launching this spring at Port Royal Park.
The Spring Hill community has asked for a local program with adequate facilities for the players to really enjoy the game. The Hawks answered by forming a soccer program at Port Royal Park in Spring Hill.
Many already benefit from the Hawks’ use of the local park. Flag and tackle football, as well as cheerleading, are currently offered. After fielding numerous phone calls and emails from the local community about the possibility of adding something else, the addition of the soccer program was just logical.
Program Availability
Registration is now open at www.springhillsoccer.com and can be found on the 2020 Soccer tab. This is a coed program for ages 3-14 and is open to all skill levels. The local soccer program kicks off this spring and is expecting a large turnout.
