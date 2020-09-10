After experiencing an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, Spring Hill High School will be closed Sept. 10 through Sept. 22, including all sporting events and practices.
In a social media post on the school’s Facebook page, school staff write that all students will move to remote learning for the time being, and instruct all students to login to class online. Click here to access the online class web portal.
During the closure, school staff will conduct a “deep cleaning” of the campus, with faculty and staff reporting back to the school on Friday, Sept. 11.
All students are asked to report back to school on Sept. 23 unless previously attending remotely. Seniors are asked to report back to school on Sept. 22 for ACT testing, with all sporting events and practices canceled until Sept. 22 as well.
For the latest on Spring Hill High School updates, click here to be directed to the school’s Facebook page.
